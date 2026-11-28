VALENCIA, Nov 28 : Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi prevented newly crowned MotoGP champion Marc Marquez from taking pole position in his final Grand Prix by breaking the lap record in Valencia on Saturday.

Marquez, who is retiring from MotoGP after the final round of the season, broke the lap record in Friday's practice and he repeated his heroics in front of his home fans in the Q2 session on Saturday.

However, he did not hold on to pole for long as Bezzecchi went nearly half a second faster, breaking the one minute 28 second barrier for the first time at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, clocking 1:27.844.

Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez joins them on the front row and Marquez's brother Alex was fourth-fastest.

"I have no idea (how I went so fast) because I expected to be fast, but on that lap everything was almost perfect and the lap time was amazing," Bezzecchi said.

"This first row will be a tough one because Marc is super fast and Raul is super fast here."

Marquez holds the record for most poles in MotoGP with 78 but even he was in awe of Bezzecchi's lap time.

"Unreal lap! When I saw (one minute and) 27.8, I gave up. Even I don't try because it was impossible," said Marquez, who still won another BMW car - the ninth of his career - for most points in qualifying this season.

"This weekend I want to enjoy on the track and off the track. I'm enjoying a lot and very happy to be here, very happy also to win the car."

Although Marquez sealed his eighth MotoGP title last weekend in Portugal, Bezzecchi will be battling his team mate Jorge Martin for runner-up in the championship.

Martin, who leads Bezzecchi by two points, will line up fifth on the grid and VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio completes the second row.