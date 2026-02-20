Logo
Biathlon-France's Jeanmonnot tests SkiMo to recharge biathlon batteries
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 18, 2026. Lou Jeanmonnot of France in action during the Women's 4 x 6km Relay. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 10km Pursuit - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 15, 2026. Lou Jeanmonnot of France in action during the Women's 10km Pursuit REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 4 x 6km Relay - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 18, 2026. Lou Jeanmonnot of France in action during the Women's 4 x 6km Relay. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Biathlon - Women's 7.5km Sprint Victory Ceremony - Anterselva Biathlon Arena, South Tyrol, Italy - February 14, 2026. Bronze medallist Lou Jeanmonnot of France poses with her medal on the podium after the Women's 7.5km Sprint REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez
20 Feb 2026 02:15AM (Updated: 20 Feb 2026 02:28AM)
ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 19 : With two gold medals, a silver and a bronze at the Milano Cortina Games, French biathlete Lou Jeanmonnot has a novel approach to taking a break from biathlon - by engaging in ski mountaineering, which made its Olympic debut on Thursday.

The sport, in which skiers battle head-to-head, first climbing a steep slope before tackling a staircase in boots with skis on their backs and then a slalom ski back down to the bottom of the course, crowned its first champions, but Jeanmonnot is taking things at a much more sedate pace. 

"I really enjoy taking a break from biathlon, being able to unplug a bit on my own, away from the usual noise and excitement. It's a sport I practise extremely slowly, and that feels really good," she said after a training session in the heavy snow of Anterselva on Thursday. 

"⁠I didn't have to fight to be allowed to go - according to my coach, it was actually a good idea to recharge my mind a little, and to take a break. He really encouraged me to go."

The 27-year-old sharpshooter has been busy at these Games, winning gold in the opening relay before adding a silver in the 15km individual race and a bronze in the sprint. 

On Wednesday she picked up another gold as France cruised to a dominant victory in the women's relay, and testing another discipline has boosted her spirits even further.

"⁠It's already good to switch sports physically, it's something that does me good - but it's really, above all, for my mind. It's a bit like cutting out the background noise, stepping away from all the demands, and finding a more normal rhythm again," she said. 

Jeanmonnot will have one more shot at an Olympic medal in Saturday's closing race, the women's mass start, but she revealed that there's another peak she's setting her sights on before the end of her sporting endeavours. 

"⁠It's beautiful here, but I don't get to enjoy it to the fullest, I'm not taking any risks, so I don't really go far up the mountains," she said.

"I'm not skilled enough to go to incredible spots. I appreciate the great snow and the great friends - everything else is secondary, but I still want to climb Mont Blanc before the end of my athletic career."

Source: Reuters
