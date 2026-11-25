PARIS, Nov 25 : Eric Perrot and Lou Jeanmonnot start their bids to retain their World Cup overall titles after a season in which they became the first French man and woman to top the overall standings in the same campaign.

The circuit starts in Kontiolahti, Finland on Thursday with the men opening the programme in the 20 km individual. The women's 15 km individual race is on Friday.

Perrot, 25, was remarkably consistent last season, finishing outside the top 10 only twice in 21 individual races. He collected 11 podiums, including four wins, and at his first Olympics in Milan-Cortina he took silver in the individual and gold in both the men's and mixed relays.

He expects the overall race to be open this winter, naming Norway's Johan-Olav Botn and Italy's Tommaso Giacomel as strong contenders.

"I love challenges, so I find this exciting, because I'm here to be challenged," Perrot told reporters. "I'm ready to prove I've trained well and can keep doing it for several years.

"I still feel comfortable with this situation, and I'm just as eager to take on these new challenges with this status, which has changed a little," he said.

Jeanmonnot had a strong first half of the season but lost momentum after the Olympics, where she won four medals, including gold in the mixed and women's relays. Over the World Cup she collected nine podiums, three of them wins, to claim her first overall Crystal Globe.

"What's happened is done, and a new season is starting," she told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm determined to do my best."

This season has no Olympics but includes the World Championships in Otepaa, Estonia, in February, where Jeanmonnot will bid for her first individual world title.

"I intend to go for it," she said. "I have big goals for these worlds."

The 28-year-old will face stiff competition from Sweden's Oeberg sisters, Hanna and Elvira, and Italy's Lisa Vittozzi.