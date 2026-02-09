Biathlon-Germany's Horn relishes individual race return after illness

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 9 : Germany's Philipp Horn is looking forward to getting down to business at the Milano Cortina Games on Tuesday after being sidelined by an illness during the International Biathlon Union World Cup event in his home nation earlier in January.

Horn appeared in the sprint event in Oberhof in early January but missed the subsequent pursuit and relay races and has not competed since. On Monday, he declared himself fit for Tuesday's 20-km men's individual Olympic race.

“I was sick for a long time in January, and it was not easy to stay at home and watch all the World Cup races, because I was in great shape (before the illness), and I really wanted to race," he said.

"Now I feel that the shape is coming back. We had some fast training, we had some test competitions, and I can feel that my body is back. I'm looking forward to racing again.”

Horn revealed that he had been ramping up his training ahead of Tuesday's race together with other biathletes who did not take part in Sunday's mixed relay, where Germany took bronze behind winners France and silver medallists Italy.

"We did one test race here, with some Swedish guys and some Finnish guys. It was good training because we wanted to have this race preparation, and the body has to be ready, so you need some time in the red zone,” he said.

His compatriot David Zobel is also looking forward to getting into the action after watching the drama of Sunday's relay unfold.

“I was actually super nervous. We wanted to motivate our other athletes, and that's why everyone was here in the stadium," he said.

“It will be a really tough race, that's clear, but it will be tough for everyone. I'm so motivated after yesterday, after the medal for the German team, and to watch how happy everyone is.”