Biathlon-Italy's Giacomel rues lack of Olympic village as he hopes for more success

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 19 : Despite wonderful races in beautiful scenery and raucous crowds, the experience for biathletes at the Milano Cortina Games has been lacking one key element in the view of local hero and mixed relay silver medallist Tommaso Giacomel - an Olympic village.

Speaking to Reuters as the snow fell on the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena ahead of the final mass start races on Friday and Saturday, the 25-year-old Italian world number two lamented the fact that the competitors were dotted around different hotels near the venue, instead of gathered in one place.

"It's been kind of like the world championships - there is no village, and the Olympic spirit should be coming together among all the athletes, that's missing a bit," he said.

Not even the fact that some of the biathletes have been playing games online together has strengthened the Olympic bond, with Giacomel describing the lack of a village as "boring."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The same cannot be said of the scenery around the biathlon venue, with its snow-capped jagged peaks making for great viewing on TV, and the fanatical fans that have made the biathlon races some of the best-attended events at the Games.

"Amazing landscapes, especially when it's sunny and there's good weather. It's fantastic that this place will be even more famous - it was already very famous among biathlon fans, and now it will be more famous," he said.

"Together with maybe curling, which is always on TV, biathlon is one of the most-watched sports in the Olympics, and for sure we have the biggest crowds, that's a fact, and I hope the Olympics have made biathlon a bit more famous."

After winning a medal in his opening race, Giacomel said he wanted more, but he drew a blank in subsequent competitions and has one more chance to add to his Olympic tally in Friday's mass start, where he will wear bib number eight.

"I hope I can get another medal," he said, before heading back in out of the snow.