Biathlon-Jacquelin honours 'Pirate' Pantani, ends up with bronze in biathlon

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 15 : Emilien Jacquelin had no regrets about missing two shots while leading the 12.5km biathlon pursuit race at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday, instead focusing on racing in a way that would honour his hero Marco Pantani rather than going for gold.

The 30-year-old skied the last few metres touching an earring leant to him before the Games by the family of Italian cycling great Pantani, who died on February 14, 2004, and though Jacquelin ultimately finished third, his swashbuckling race was a fitting tribute to his fallen hero.

"I was thinking about the trust given to me by the family of Marco Pantani. I really wanted today to do my own race in that way," Jacquelin told Reuters.

"I love doing biathlon, and I think I did it (my way), so no matter the colour of the medal, I'm proud of myself, proud about how I did it."

Much like Pantani on the bike, Jacquelin's way of doing biathlon is with his heart on his sleeve and a flamboyant streak that gets the crowd out of their seats as he leaves everything out on the course.

Nicknamed "The Pirate", Pantani was famous for his shaven head, earring and lung-bursting climbing, and Jacquelin loves nothing more than setting a rapid pace from the beginning, challenging the rest to catch him.

Sunday was no different as Jacquelin hit the course trying to make a visual spectacle, and if it hadn't been for the two late misses that allowed Martin Ponsiluoma of Sweden to snatch the gold and Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid to take silver, he might have created a masterpiece.

He quickly erased the 16.1 second lead of compatriot Quentin Fillon Maillet and brought the crowd to its feet with his rapid-fire, devil-may-care shooting at the range, saying afterwards that he had been inspired by great artists who hadn't been appreciated in their time.

"Every time I go in an exhibition, I'm looking at the artist, but they had to fight to express themselves," he explained.

"Some people say, 'oh, that's not good,' but Van Gogh was not famous when he was alive ... and then suddenly, oh, it was amazing.

"I've had some people really special for me tell me, 'you have to change, you have to evolve if you want to be Olympic champion' - maybe that's true, but in a way, I'm still myself."

It may not have been the work of art he wanted to create in Pantani's memory, but Jacquelin is unlikely to change.

"Yesterday was a special day for him (Pantani), for all the cycling fans, and he passed away 22 years ago, and my ways of doing sports and biathlon today was about that also," he said.

"I thought it was beautiful."