Biathlon-Laegreid and Jacquelin in war of words after tight finish in biathlon sprint

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 13 : Days after admitting to cheating on his ex-girlfriend in a post-race interview, Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid found himself in hot water again on Friday following his bronze-medal win in the men's sprint when fourth-placed Emilien Jacquelin took exception to his comments after the race.

Once again interviewed by Norwegian state broadcaster NRK, Laegreid, who pipped the Frenchman to the bronze medal by two-tenths of a second, asked jokingly if Jacquelin had stopped to talk to the crowd on his final lap.

When told of Laegreid's joke by Norwegian media, the 30-year-old Jacquelin, who won two silver medals at the Beijing Games four years ago, didn't see the funny side.

"I was beaten by a cheater, oh my God," an exasperated Jacquelin told newspaper VG. "I will (beat) him on Sunday, we will see."

Friday's race was won by Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, with Norway's Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen taking the silver.