Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Biathlon-Men's relay moved back amid cold concerns
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Biathlon-Men's relay moved back amid cold concerns

Biathlon-Men's relay moved back amid cold concerns

2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay Official Training - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 14, 2022. General view during training. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

15 Feb 2022 08:09AM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 08:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Tuesday's 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay has been rescheduled and will now take place two and a half hours earlier due to concerns over freezing temperatures, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said.

"The weather forecast for the original start time announces temperatures to drop below -15 C (5 F) which according to the IBU rules endangers the conduct of the competition," race director Borut Nunar said in a statement.

"By advancing the start time by two and a half hours we hope to avoid these cold temperatures and hold the competitions in fair and safe conditions for our athletes."

The race is due to take place at China's National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us