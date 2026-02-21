Biathlon-Norway's Laegreid signs off with fifth medal at Milano Cortina Games

ANTERSELVA, Italy, Feb 20 : Norway's Sturla Holm Laegreid has had an eventful time at the Milano Cortina Games, going viral for a tearful confession of infidelity and then picking up no fewer than five medals - three silver and two bronze - in a turbulent two weeks few would have predicted.

After not making a World Cup podium all season, the 29-year-old, who was part of the Norway team that won gold in the men's relay at the Beijing Games, came second in Friday's mass start, the final men's race of these Games, to add to his haul.

"It was a fighter's race, tough snow conditions on the track, and also tough wind conditions in the shooting range. So it was the race you needed to be sharp and focused to do well," he told Reuters.

"I was fighting (to get) the targets down today and rewarded with the silver medal. So really, really proud of myself today."

It's been an impressive Olympics for Laegreid, with silver medals in the mass start, pursuit and relay races to go with bronze in the sprint and individual events.

After all his achievements, he's in no hurry to head home.

"It's been also kind of nice to be here in the bubble, don't really think about the real life, and really, you know, decide what thoughts I want to have, who I want to be around," he said.

"But yeah, to come home. I guess it's a time for everything now. It's time to live the real life again."

On Friday he was denied his first individual gold by his compatriot Johannes Dale-Skjevdal, who had a perfect day on the shooting range to win his first Olympic medal of any colour.

"I mean, if there's one guy who has the level, it's him," Laegreid said. "I was also impressed by his shooting in these conditions, it was his first time shooting 20 for 20 and it wasn't an easy day to do it on, so huge respect and a well-deserved gold medal."