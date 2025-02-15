Biathlon-Norway's Thingnes Boe crushes field to grab sprint gold

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland : Johannes Thingnes Boe outclassed the field to win gold for Norway in the men's 10km sprint at the International Biathlon Union World Championships on Saturday, with Campbell Wright clinching a shock silver for the United States.

The New Zealand-born American finished 27.7 seconds behind Thingnes Boe, who won in 21 minutes, 56.8 seconds, with France's Quentin Fillon Maillet taking the bronze.

However, the day belonged to the 31-year-old Thingnes Boe, who has said he will retire after a glittering career at the end of the season.

Thingnes Boe was imperious on the course as he claimed his 21st World Championship gold, rattling off a quick-fire 10 hits from his 10 shots amid a lightning-fast performance on the skis to obliterate the competition.

Friday's swirling snow during the women's event gave way to bright sunshine and perfect shooting conditions for the 99 starters in the men's race, with each miss on the range costing them an energy-sapping lap of the 150-metre penalty loop.

With the athletes starting at 30-second intervals, local favourite Sebastian Stalder had the fans on their feet as he battled for the early lead with Sweden's Jesper Nelin, but with some of the strongest racers starting in the middle of the field, it wasn't to last.

A miss on the second shoot by 2024 champion Sturla Holm Laegreid cost him a place on the podium on a day when most of the Norwegian team under-performed, but Thingnes Boe spared their blushes with his brilliant performance.

Having made the switch from New Zealand to the U.S. two years ago, the 22-year-old Wright put on a blistering show to claim his first medal at the World Championships. Beijing Olympic sprint silver medallist Fillon Maillet was left to rue a miss on the first shoot that likely cost him second place.