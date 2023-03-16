Logo
Biathlon-Norwegian Olympic champion Eckhoff retires
Biathlon-Norwegian Olympic champion Eckhoff retires

Biathlon - IBU World Cup Holmenkollen - Holmenkollen, Norway - March 18, 2022 Norway's Tiril Eckhoff in action during the women's 7.5km sprint Terje Bendiksby /NTB via REUTERS
Biathlon - Biathlon World Cup - Kontiolahti, Finland - March 3, 2022 Norway's Tiril Eckhoff wearing a headband with a message reading 'No War Please' during the women's 4x6 km relay competition Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
16 Mar 2023 04:49AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2023 04:49AM)
Norway's Tiril Eckhoff, a double Olympic biathlon mixed relay champion and three-times individual world champion, has announced her retirement, the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old won 23 medals at Winter Olympics and World Championships during her career, 12 of them gold.

"Biathlon has been my life almost for along as I can remember and it's weird to envision a life without it," Eckhoff said in a statement.

"The last year, I have been somewhat on the sidelines, so it feels like a natural transition to the decision I have now made that I will retire. It's weird and a little sad - but also really lovely in a way," she added

Source: Reuters

