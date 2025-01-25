Biathlon-Norwegian Tarjei Boe confirms retirement after season ends

Norwegian biathlete Tarjei Boe has decided to retire at the end of the season and will not defend his two Olympic titles at next year's Milan-Cortina Games, he said on Friday.

The announcement comes days after his younger brother, Johannes Thingnes Boe, also announced his retirement from the sport.

The older Boe, 36, has three gold medals from the Winter Olympics: one from the 2010 edition in Vancouver in the relay, and two from the 2022 Games in Beijing in the relay and mixed relay.

He will conclude his career with a final race on home soil in Holmenkollen, Oslo, in March.