Biathlon-Sharpshooting skiers deliver drama and development at Games

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 22 : Norway and France may have dominated the thrilling biathlon competitions at the Milano Cortina Games but bronze for Bulgaria and the Czech Republic will arguably be remembered as the medals that shone brightest as the sport seeks to expand and grow.

Keen to increase the number of nations able to fight for podiums at the top level, the International Biathlon Union invested a million euros ($1.18 million) in a programme called "Closing the Competitive Gap".

Lora Hristova's unexpected bronze for Bulgaria in the women's individual race was the first sign it is working.

That was followed by a stunning third place in the closing women's mass start race for Tereza Vobornikova of the Czech Republic to ensure that the medals in Anterselva were shared among eight countries.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The French and Norwegians kept a tight grip on the prizes, but dotted through the field were encouraging performances by young prospects from countries such as Ukraine and Denmark that caught the attention of fans.

Led by superb efforts from the likes of French pair Julia Simon and Quentin Fillon Maillet plus local hero Dorothea Wierer, biathlon's old guard gave a good account of themselves.

However, young guns such as Oceane Michelon and Eric Perrot of France and Norway's Maren Kirkeeide showed that they are ready to take the sport to the next level.

Finland managed a bronze through Suvi Minkkinen, but Sweden and Germany underperformed relative to strength and history and raking over the coals of their shortcomings will be a painful, but necessary, process for the two proud biathlon nations.

For the sport to continue to be compelling it needs smaller nations to be competitive and the bronze medals for Hristova and Vobornikova have shown the world that Olympic glory is no longer just the preserve of biathlon's traditional strongholds.

Smaller nations do not just have a welcome place at the table - they can take a spot on the Olympic podium too.

($1 = 0.8489 euros)