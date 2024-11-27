Logo
Sport

Biathlon-Ustyugov stripped of Vancouver 2010 medals after doping ruling
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Evgeny Ustyugov skis during the men's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/ File Photo

27 Nov 2024 05:06AM
Former Russian biathlete Evgeny Ustyugov has been stripped of his medals from the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld doping violations, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, already stripped of a relay gold from the 2014 Games in the fallout of a wider Russian doping scandal, won gold in the mass start and bronze in the men’s relay at Vancouver.

"The CAS Appeals Division has upheld the findings of the Anti-Doping Division of CAS, which determined that Mr Ustyugov committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation based on anomalies identified in his Athlete Biological Passport," the IBU said in a statement.

At Vancouver, France's Martin Fourcade finished second behind Ustyugov in the mass start, while Slovakia's Pavol Hurajt took bronze. Sweden came fourth in the relay.

Ustyugov may appeal the Lausanne-based CAS's decision to the Swiss Federal Tribunal though challenges are only allowed on limited procedural grounds.

Source: Reuters

