Big Gill wicket helps swing momentum back in England favour in Manchester
Big Gill wicket helps swing momentum back in England favour in Manchester

Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 England's Ben Stokes appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of India's Shubman Gill Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 England's Chris Woakes reacts after bowling Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 England's Ben Stokes reacts after bowling Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
23 Jul 2025 08:27PM (Updated: 23 Jul 2025 11:40PM)
MANCHESTER, England :There were more twists in England's thrilling series against India as three wickets in the afternoon session on Wednesday helped the hosts drag themselves back into contention on day one of fourth test, the tourists sitting on 149-3 at tea.

India resumed on 78-0 after lunch with England desperately needing a breakthrough. Veteran Chris Woakes delivered the goods, finding KL Rahul's edge, the opener falling four short of his half century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal passed his 12th fifty shortly after, the most half centuries by any batter since his debut in July 2023. However, he did not last much longer as England spinner Liam Dawson took a test wicket for the first time in eight years, Jaiswal edging through to Zak Crawley at second slip when on 58.

The big wicket just before tea further swung the momentum back in England's favour as Shubman Gill, with three centuries already this series, was trapped leg before wicket by Stokes having scored just 12.

The India skipper has registered only 34 runs in his last three innings. The Old Trafford crowd took great delight in Gill's departure, given his complaints over England's conduct in the last test at Lord's.

Leading 2-1 in the five-test series, risk-taking England captain Ben Stokes had ignored historical precedent and put India in to bat first - no side winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a test at Old Trafford previously.

Source: Reuters
