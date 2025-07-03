Big hits, small margins as Rublev rethinks grasscourt game

LONDON :Andrey Rublev got the win but no easy ride at Wimbledon on Wednesday, as he fought past Lloyd Harris 6-7 6-4 7-6 6-3 in a bruising second-round duel on Court Three.

The 14th seed, who has reached 10 Grand Slam quarter-finals without converting any into a semi-final appearance, came off court sounding less relieved than reflective.

"Now the level is different," Rublev said. "Everybody knows how to hit the ball. Everybody can be dangerous. Everybody knows how to serve over 200 (kph). Now it's more about who is more stable, more focused, who is more ready."

Rublev beat South African Harris at Wimbledon in 2021 but the intervening years have levelled the playing field in ways that surprised even the experienced Russian.

"Three years ago, I felt like if I just focused, there was no chance I would lose. Today, even with full focus, it was really tough to beat him," he said.

"The level is different. Everybody knows how to shoot hard now. They are going for the shots. In or out, it doesn't matter, 50/50, because then they know that they serve 200 (kph), they hold the serve.

"Before it was more (tactical), more strategy, how you play, how you defend, how you bring the balls back. Now, okay, you have tactic. Okay, I want to play like this. The guy serve 220, ace. Okay, you return. He shoot full power next set.

"Tactics don't really work that much anymore. Only when it's slower courts, and then yes. Then we see more rallies, then more tactics. Then the guy who is more prepared physically normally wins. Here when it's fast, now we see that everybody can shoot the ball hard, and that's why everybody have chances."

Next up is crafty French veteran Adrian Mannarino who promises to test Rublev's patience in entirely different ways.

"We've played many times. He can drive everybody crazy," Rublev said. "He's super talented. You need a lot of patience. He knows how to defend well, how to bring the balls back. That makes you go for extra risk, which makes you miss more."

With the draw opening up and the grass playing fast, Rublev may never have a better opportunity to finally reach a Grand Slam semi-final – assuming he can navigate the new reality of tennis where everyone can "shoot the ball hard."

(Editing by Clare Fallon)