Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer

Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer after winning his first round match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning his first round match against Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer in action during his first round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Big-serving Zverev powers past qualifier Brouwer
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 6, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Netherlands' Gijs Brouwer REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
06 Jul 2023 10:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Germany's Alexander Zverev fired 20 aces past Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer to move into the Wimbledon second round with a hard-earned 6-4 7-6(4) 7-6(5) win on Thursday.

The 19th seed did not have an easy tournament start against the world number 153, whose own first serve percentage matched that of Zverev, and with the German getting just two break opportunities in total in the first two sets.

He did snatch a break at 3-3 in the first set before serving it out and both players held serve until left-hander Brouwer carved out two set points at 6-5.

Zverev, a former world number two looking to hit top form again after an ankle injury derailed his 2022 season, saved them both to force a tiebreak, winning it with another booming ace.

Both players comfortably held serve in the third to take it to another tiebreak and Zverev fired down his 20th ace to seal victory on his third match point.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.