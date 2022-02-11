Biggar confident of Wales response against Scotland

Wales captain Dan Biggar is confident his side will bounce back from their heavy defeat in Ireland last weekend as they prepare to host in-form Scotland in a Six Nations Championship clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Wales were well beaten 29-7 in Dublin, and with the Scots having edged England 20-17 in Edinburgh, the visitors arguably go into the game as favourites despite the game being played in Cardiff, where they have not won since 2002.

But Biggar says Wales have a history of rebounding from adversity and they have full belief they will do so again as they prepare to take their "frustrations" out on the visitors.

"No doubt we were second best against Ireland on Saturday but in 2014, we were lucky to come second when we played Ireland. Then we reversed it in the next game at the Principality Stadium (a 27-6 win over France)," Biggar told reporters on Friday.

"We're under no illusions and we're not papering over any cracks, but history tells us that when we have a poor performance, we tend to respond quite well."

Scotland are in buoyant mood following their win, but Biggar said with expectations levels raised, there may be added pressure on the visitors.

"We know they are coming in good form. But there is a bit of pressure on them now they have been talked up. They have to go and try win a championship from is what I am hearing," he said.

"So let's see how they go in the tournament and we will judge them at the end of it."

As ever, Biggar believes Scotland will rely heavily on his opposite number, British & Irish Lions team mate Finn Russell.

"Finn is someone who gets tagged as a rogue player who can spark something out of nothing, which is true, but he has added game-management and control to his play, as well as all the flicks and tricks," Biggar added.

"He is a world class operator, and they have a few of them in the team, so it will be interesting to see how they come and play."

