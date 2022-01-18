Biggar to lead injury-hit Wales in Six Nations

Flyhalf Dan Biggar will captain a Wales squad at the 2022 Six Nations that includes three uncapped players and has a host of experienced names missing through injury as coach Wayne Pivac’s side look to retain the title they won last year.

Hooker Dewi Lake has been called up for the first time, along with the back-rowers Jac Morgan and James Ratti.

"With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France," Pivac said in a Welsh Rugby media release on Tuesday.

He would no doubt much rather have what he considers a full-strength side to choose from rather than blooding younger players 18 months out from the World Cup.

Biggar will lead the team in the absence of lock Alun Wyn Jones, who misses out due to injury along with prop Elliott Dee, hooker Ken Owens, back rowers Taulupe Faletau, Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi and Justin Tipuric, and outside backs George North and Leigh Halfpenny.

"With the experience missing with some players out injured, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it," Pivac said of Biggar.

"He gives us that – he has 95 Wales caps and he’s toured with the British and Irish Lions. Dan has the respect of the other players and management so we think he’ll do a great job."

The squad will gather for training on Monday, with Wales’ opener against Ireland in Dublin on Feb. 5.

Wales squad:

Forwards (20)

Rhys Carre (Cardiff Rugby – 16 caps)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)

Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)

Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)

Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)

Bradley Roberts (Ulster Rugby – 1 cap)

Leon Brown (Dragons – 16 caps)

Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)

Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)

Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain

Ben Carter (Dragons – 5 caps)

Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)

Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)

Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs – 2 caps)

Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)

Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys – uncapped)

Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)

James Ratti – (Cardiff Rugby – uncapped)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Backs (16)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)

Kieran Hardy (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys – 29 caps)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain

Rhys Priestland (Cardiff Rugby – 52 caps)

Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets – 93 caps)

Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby – 9 caps)

Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)

Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)

Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys – 48 caps)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)

Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)

Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)