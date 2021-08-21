'This is the biggest milestone of my life': South Korean-born footballer Song granted Singapore citizenship

SINGAPORE: South Korean-born midfielder Song Ui-young has been granted Singapore citizenship, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced in a Facebook post on Saturday (Aug 21).

Song, 27, became a permanent resident in May last year on his third attempt. He is the first footballer to become a naturalised Singaporean since China-born striker Qiu Li about 10 years ago.

Song arrived in Singapore as an 18-year-old and played for Home United (now known as Lion City Sailors) in the Prime League. He has since become one of the most celebrated players in the domestic league.

“We are pleased that Song Ui-young has been naturalised as a Singapore citizen. He has adapted and assimilated well since arriving in 2012 and has made Singapore his home for the last nine years," said FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari.

"Throughout this time, he has continuously displayed an esteemed character of respect, commitment to excellence, and passion for the local game. It has been a long process but the FAS is pleased to have supported him in each step of his journey to be a citizen of our country.”