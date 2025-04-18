Bilbao beat Rangers 2-0 to reach Europa League last four

BILBAO, Spain :Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-0 home win over Rangers in their quarter-final second leg on Thursday, winning by the same score on aggregate to keep alive their dream of reaching the final at their San Mames stadium.

After the sides drew 0-0 at Ibrox in the first leg, there was a fast, intense start to the return game, with Rangers looking unintimidated by the raucous atmosphere at the San Mames, where a record crowd of 52,114 was in attendance.

Bilbao had an early chance, with Nico Williams's mazy run from the wing ending with a save from keeper Liam Kelly and Oihan Sancet's rebound effort was charged down by James Tavernier.

Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers appealed in vain for a penalty after having his jersey pulled in the area, his ripped shirt proof of contact, and he was booked shortly afterwards for complaining when sent to change his jersey.

Maroan Sannadi missed the target from the edge of the six-yard box as Bilbao began to gain the upper hand, but lacked precision when reaching the Rangers area.

Alex Berenguer curled a shot just wide of the upright and Sancet controlled a pass on his chest before firing high over the bar from close range, but the Bilbao midfielder soon broke the deadlock.

John Souttar was penalised for a foul on Sannadi in the box and Sancet converted from the spot in added time before the break. Rangers keeper Kelly had saved Berenguer's penalty in the first leg but was sent the wrong way this time.

"First half we were a shadow of ourselves. We let the occasion get to us," Rangers captain Tavernier told TNT Sports.

The second half began with Bilbao looking intent on grabbing a second goal but it was Rangers who came closest with Nicolas Raskin hitting the upright from close range.

Rangers grew in confidence, putting the hosts under a lot more pressure than they managed in the opening half but unable to find an equaliser and they were punished 10 minutes from time.

Oscar de Marcos floated a cross into the box and Williams lost his marker at the back post to head past Kelly and the final minutes were played out in a party atmosphere as the sea of red-and-white celebrated in the stands.

"San Mames deserves it more than anyone else and once again closer to the final," Williams told Movistar Plus.

"Rangers made things very difficult for us and very happy for the pass to the final. Low profile and keep going."

Bilbao, who ended a 40-year trophy drought by winning the Copa del Rey last season, are looking to win a first European title, and will face Manchester United, who beat Olympique Lyonnais 7-6 on aggregate, in the last four.