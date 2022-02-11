Logo
Bilbao held by Valencia in Copa semi-final first leg
11 Feb 2022 08:31AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2022 08:31AM)
Athletic Bilbao face a tough battle to make their third successive Copa del Rey final after they were held to a 1-1 home draw in the first leg of their semi-final tie by Valencia on Thursday.

Athletic, who knocked out holders Barcelona and Real Madrid in the previous two rounds, went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to Raul Garcia's header from a free kick.

Valencia, who won the last of their eight titles in 2019, equalised through Hugo Duro in the 65th minute.

The second leg in Valencia is on March 2.

Bilbao lost the 2020 and 2021 finals.

Real Betis beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away in the first leg of the other semi-final on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Ballarat, Australia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

