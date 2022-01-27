Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bilbao to host 2023 Tour de France Grand Depart
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bilbao to host 2023 Tour de France Grand Depart

27 Jan 2022 02:51AM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 02:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Spain's Basque country will host the start of the Tour de France for the second time after organisers confirmed on Wednesday the city of Bilbao would stage the 2023 Grand Depart.

It will be only the second time the race starts in Spain, the other occasion being in San Sebastian in 1992 at the beginning of Miguel Indurain's reign in yellow.

The first three stages of the 2023 edition will be contested in the region with the first stage, a tough 185km route, starting and finishing in Bilbao.

The second stage runs from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian along the roads of the San Sebastian Classic while the third stage will start in Amorebieta-Etxano.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us