Bilbao knock out 10-man Roma, Lazio reach Europa League quarters

BILBAO, Spain :Nico Williams scored twice as Athletic Bilbao advanced to the Europa League quarter-finals with a 3-1 second-leg win over 10-man AS Roma on Thursday and Lazio progressed after a 1-1 home draw with Viktoria Plzen.

Lazio will face Bodo/Glimt in the last eight after the Norwegian club continued their impressive European adventure despite losing 2-1 at Olympiacos, and Eintracht Frankfurt had little trouble finishing off Ajax Amsterdam with a 4-1 win.

Roma, 2-1 up from the first leg, were down to 10 men in the 11th minute after Mats Hummels saw red for taking down Maroan Sannadi who had intercepted his sloppy pass and Williams levelled the tie on aggregate in added time before the break.

His shot took a deflection off Roma's Angelino before finding the net and Bilbao went ahead on aggregate with 22 minutes left when Yuri Berchiche headed in from a corner.

Bilbao looked certain to advance when Williams scored again but an added-time penalty converted by Leandro Paredes made for a nervy ending before the Spanish side celebrated a 4-3 aggregate win.

The will meet Rangers or Fenerbahce in the quarter-finals and the final will be held in Bilbao.

"I'm really looking forward to being in that final," Williams said. "To be Athletic is to suffer and we also had to have that little bit of suffering at the end. We did an incredible job and we deserved to go through."

Lazio won the first leg 2-1 away but Plzen stunned the Stadio Olimpico crowd and levelled the tie on aggregate early in the second half when Pavel Sulc fired home from a Rafiu Durosinmi layoff.

Lazio avoided extra-time when Alessio Romagnoli headed in a corner 13 minutes from the end to secure a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Bodo, with a three-goal cushion from the first leg, went further ahead when Kasper Hoegh, who netted a double in the first game, scored from the edge of the six-yard box.

The hosts rallied, however, and Roman Yaremchuk scored twice, but they had a penalty saved and went down to 10 men after Konstantinos Tzolakis was sent off and Bodo advanced 4-2 on aggregate.

Frankfurt will next meet Tottenham Hotspur or AZ Alkmaar. The German side held a 2-1 advantage over Ajax from the first leg and were two up on the night within 25 minutes as Jean Bahoya and Mario Gotze netted from close range.

Hugo Ekitike scored a super solo goal to put the hosts out of sight before Kenneth Taylor netted a consolation for the Dutch side and Gotze scored again to wrap up a 6-2 aggregate win.