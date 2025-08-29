Logo
Billie Jean King backs revamped US Open mixed doubles
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2025 Former tennis player Billie Jean King with Britain’s Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the royal box on Centre Court before the final between Poland's Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 24, 2025 Former tennis player Billie Jean King in the stands during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo
29 Aug 2025 12:34AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2025 12:53AM)
NEW YORK :Billie Jean King gave her seal of approval to the revamped U.S. Open mixed doubles, singling out Italian back-to-back champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori for embodying the emotion and pride the new format can deliver.

Tournament organisers overhauled the mixed doubles this year with a $1 million winners' prize, trimming the draw to 16 pair and prioritising star power with eight teams selected by their combined singles rankings and eight as wildcards.

The change produced a marquee lineup and big crowds for a competition that was usually low key, though the decision drew criticism from doubles specialists who described it as unfair to them.

"I know you're young and you don't know me, but that was my favourite event. I love it. I got to be here and watch it live. It was fantastic," Hall-of-Famer King, 81, told reporters.

"Obviously, with the two that won, won the mixed last year. So they’re playing for all the other players, so there's a lot of emotion going on there and pride."

American King, a 39-times Grand Slam winner including 11 mixed doubles titles and a lifelong advocate for equality, said the mixed doubles event was a rarity in sport with men and women competing together side by side.

"You know what happens? Women realize that men can make mistakes, too. But the men go, 'God, you’re a lot better than I thought you guys were'. I’m not kidding," King said.

Source: Reuters
