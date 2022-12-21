Logo
Billionaire Ishbia to buy Suns for US$4 billion: ESPN
FILE PHOTO: Jul 8, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; General view as the Phoenix Suns play against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in game two of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

21 Dec 2022 03:10AM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 03:58AM)
Billionaire Mat Ishbia will buy the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Phoenix Suns and women's team the Phoenix Mercury for US$4 billion, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The deal would set a record in the league after Joe Tsai bought the remaining stake in the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in a deal that valued the team at US$2.35 billion.

The Suns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Owner Robert Sarver announced plans to sell the team in September after the NBA handed him a one-year suspension following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

American Ishbia is president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in Michigan.

Source: Reuters

