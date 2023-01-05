Bills cancel practice, media for Wednesday; will meet, hold walkthrough

Attention and energy in Buffalo remains focused on the health of Damar Hamlin, leading the Bills to shift their typical Wednesday schedule ahead of an anticipated Sunday game with the New England Patriots.

The Bills will not practice or be available to media as the organization copes with the trauma of Hamlin, a 24-year-old starting safety, collapsing during Monday's game due to cardiac arrest. With coaches and teammates gathered around him, Hamlin was resuscitated on the field at Cincinnati and his uncle said Tuesday that emergency medical care involved use of a defibrillator.

Head coach Sean McDermott has not met with media since the game was suspended and his typical Wednesday morning press conference was canceled.

The Bills are holding a team meeting and brief on-field walkthrough.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that any plan to resume Monday's game with the Bengals would come at a later date. However, the Week 18 schedule was unchanged, meaning the Bills are currently slated to host the Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Patriots schedule for Wednesday included practice at 12:35 p.m. ET.

The NFL playoffs are scheduled to begin next week, with the Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) among teams vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

-Field Level Media