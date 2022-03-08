Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Binance CEO turned down purchase of Chelsea: Spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Binance CEO turned down purchase of Chelsea: Spokesperson

Binance CEO turned down purchase of Chelsea: Spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen at an entrance to Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, amid growing pressure for oligarchs to be hit by sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

08 Mar 2022 11:24PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: The chief executive of crypto exchange Binance discussed buying Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Premier League soccer club Chelsea but has ruled out any such deal, a spokesperson for Binance has told Reuters.

Changpeng Zhao spoke with the Raine Group, the US investment bank representing Chelsea on the sale, but declined to pursue it as owning a soccer club is not one of his priorities, the spokesperson said.

Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale last week after Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered an international backlash against businessmen with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich has denied having such ties.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has several ties to the soccer world. It sponsored the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, and also sponsors the Argentinian national team and Italian Serie A side Lazio.

Raine did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chelsea, current European and World Club Cup champions, have declined to comment on the sale.

Abramovich expects the West London club to fetch more than £3 billion (US$4 billion), people familiar with the matter have said. Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for a reported £140 million.

The sale has attracted interest from suitors including US billionaire Todd Boehly, who owns stakes in the LA Dodgers baseball club and LA Lakers basketball team. Boehly has teamed up on a bid with Swiss billionaire businessman Hansjorg Wyss, sources have said. Boehly and Wyss have declined to comment.

Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has also publicly expressed interest in buying the club.

Sources have said it may take about a month to agree to a sale with a successful bidder. Abramovich has said the proceeds from the sale will go to support the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Raine also advised Binance, which processes trades worth billions of dollars a month, on its US$200 million investment last month in US media group Forbes.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us