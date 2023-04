SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO, Argentina : Red Bull KTM rider Brad Binder put on a masterclass in bravery and skill to win Saturday's MotoGP sprint race at the Argentina Grand Prix after starting 15th on the grid.

VR46 Racing's two Ducatis of Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini completed the podium, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who started on the front row, could only finish sixth.