Sport

Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German
Bird takes aim at Zverev on messy day for German

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2023 Germany's Alexander Zverev during his second round match against Michael Mmoh of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

19 Jan 2023 09:03PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2023 09:03PM)
MELBOURNE : Melbourne's circling seagulls took aim at Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open on Thursday, making a mess of the German's trademark blonde locks during his shock defeat by Michael Mmoh.

The former world number two, who is making his way back from serious injury, was a set to the good when the pesky bird unleashed a dollop of poo on his head.

Realising what it was, Zverev offered a wry smile and walked to the chair where he used his towel to remove the offending excrement to laughter from the crowd.

Sadly it was to be no lucky charm for the 25-year-old 12th seed Zverev who went on to lose 6-7(1) 6-4 6-3 6-2.

Source: Reuters

