Olympian gymnast Lim Heem Wei, sprinter Amirudin Jamal to lead Team Singapore at 2022 Commonwealth Games

SINGAPORE: Olympian gymnast Lim Heem Wei will lead the Team Singapore contingent as chef de mission at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games which will be held in England from Jul 28 to Aug 8.

Former national sprinter Amirudin Jamal will assist Ms Lim as the assistant chef de mission, said Commonwealth Games Singapore (CGS) on Monday (Jan 17).

The appointments were announced by CGS as the Queen’s Baton Relay began a three-day tour around Singapore on Monday.

"The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth’s diversity," said CGS.

"The Queen’s Baton, which carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen, arrived in Singapore from India as part of its journey to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. It will travel across the island over a three-day itinerary to visit landmarks such as Jewel Changi Airport, Chinatown and Marina Barrage."

During its time here, the Baton will be carried by bearers, including athletes who are aspiring to qualify at the Birmingham Games and representatives of the sporting community.

The Queen’s Baton will depart for Malaysia on Jan 20.

"A TREMENDOUS PRIVILEGE"

"Being able to return to the Games as chef de mission is a tremendous privilege," said Ms Lim, who competed at the 2010 and 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the balance beam in 2010.

Ms Lim became the first Singaporean gymnast to compete at the Olympic Games in 2012. She is also a national coach to the Singapore’s women artistic gymnastic team, and has served on the Commonwealth Games Federation’s Athletes Advisory Commission since 2018.

"I wish all athletes who are aiming to qualify for the Games all the best and look forward to working with them and their respective national sports associations in their preparations. I am also very pleased to have the support of Amirudin, my fellow Team Singapore teammate who was in the same 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games contingent,” she said.

Mr Amirudin said he was excited to be part of the Commonwealth Games again, and also to be part of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

"I hope I’m able to bring my experience as a former national athlete and educator to support Team Singapore in Birmingham,” he said.

A two-time Commonwealth Games participant in the men’s 100m and 4x100m relay events in 2010 and 2014, Mr Amirudin is currently an educator at ITE College Central and also coaches high performance and recreational sprint and hurdles athletes.

The Commonwealth Games will feature 283 events in 20 sports including an integrated para-sport programme.

Team Singapore is allocated a quota of 52 athletes set by the organisers, excluding certain sports which require qualification and team sports. CGS will reveal the first slate of athletes in April.

At the Gold Coast 2018 Games, 59 athletes represented Singapore in 11 sports. The contingent clinched a total of five gold, two silver and two bronze medals.