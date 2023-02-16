Logo
Birmingham captain Deeney suffers racist abuse
Birmingham captain Deeney suffers racist abuse

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City v Reading - St Andrews, Birmingham, Britain - December 16, 2022 Birmingham City's Troy Deeney applauds fans after the match Action Images/Andrew Boyers

16 Feb 2023 04:50AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 05:00AM)
Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney suffered alleged racial abuse from a fan of his team after the full-time whistle in their Championship match against Cardiff City.

Deeney, 34, and several fans reported hearing the abuse after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Cardiff as the players left the pitch.

"Blues gives its full support to Troy and is appalled and saddened that yet again, one of our players is not safe from discrimination on the football pitch," Birmingham said in a statement on Wednesday.

"There is no place for racism in the game."

Deeney joined his hometown club in 2021 and has made 53 appearances for Birmingham, scoring six goals this season.

Source: Reuters

