Bivol to defend light-heavy titles against Britain's Smith in Russia on Dec 12

LONDON, Oct 12 : Russia's light-heavyweight world champion Dmitry Bivol will defend his titles against Britain's Callum Smith in Yekaterinburg on December 12, Matchroom Boxing said on Monday.

Bivol, 35, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine titles while Liverpool-born Smith, 36, holds the WBO's interim belt and is that body's mandatory challenger.

Former undisputed champion Bivol relinquished the WBC belt last year while seeking a third fight against Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev that has yet to happen. Smith lost to Beterbiev in 2024, with the Russian then beating Bivol before losing a rematch.

Bivol, who had elbow surgery in July, has won 25 of his 26 fights while Smith has a record of 31 wins and two defeats from 33.