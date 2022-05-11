Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
FILE PHOTO:Apr 2, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Henrik Stenson of Sweden takes a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
Bjorn named Team Europe's vice captain for 2023 Ryder Cup
FILE PHOTO: Golf - Thomas Bjorn - Wentworth2Wales Unicef Charity Walk - Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Britain - August 13, 2020 Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn sets off from Wentworth Club to The Celtic Manor on a four-day 210 kilometres charity walk to rasie funds for Unicef UK's Save Generation Covid appeal and the Golf Foundation Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
11 May 2022 08:31PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 08:31PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Team Europe captain Henrik Stenson named Denmark's Thomas Bjorn as his first vice-captain on Wednesday for next year's Ryder Cup which will be played in Rome.

Bjorn has represented Europe three times as a player, four times as a vice-captain and captained the team to victory in the 2018 edition in Paris.

"I have known Thomas for my whole career. I trust him implicitly and I know any advice he will give me will be honest and direct," said Stenson, who was named captain last month.

"He will not simply tell me what he thinks I want to hear and that will be important, so I'm delighted to have him as my first vice-captain for Rome."

Bjorn was the first Dane to represent Europe in the biennial competition in 1997. In 2018, Stenson was one of Bjorn's 12 players in their 17 1/2–10 1/2 victory over the United States.

"I'm delighted to be part of the whole Ryder Cup experience once again. I probably thought that after 2018 that was it for me," Bjorn said.

"But Henrik called me to talk about captaincy in general and that led into him asking me if I wanted to do another stint as vice-captain, which I agreed to. I'm excited to work with him."

The United States won the last Ryder Cup in Wisconsin last year. Europe have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in 1993.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us