Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Black Lives Matter moves from protest to action for athletes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Black Lives Matter moves from protest to action for athletes

Black Lives Matter moves from protest to action for athletes
Nichelle Prince of Canada takes a knee before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics US v Canada football semi-final, Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, Ibaraki, Japan, Aug 2, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)
15 Dec 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement marched on in 2021 but to the beat of a quieter drum as sport moved from protest to action by implementing some of the change athletes helped put in the spotlight.

From tennis courts to soccer pitches and Formula One starting grids athletes took their protests into the living rooms of sports fans around the world in 2020 but this year it was away from the arenas and stadiums and in the boardrooms where BLM attempted to have an impact.

If any league or team in North America did not have a diversity and inclusion department last year most did in 2021, pressured by athletes and fans to come up with plans to address social justice issues.

"What we are trying to do is position our league as a league for the new America," said Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber, making diversity a central plank in his annual state-of-league address. "We all have to have an awakening of what happened over the last year and ensure we are doing our part.

"Our diversity hiring initiative is bold, it's not going to be easy but it is our attempt at making a difference."

Athletes around the world rose up in 2020 by joining together to show their outrage over racial injustice triggered by the death of George Floyd, a Black man gasping for air and calling for his mother as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd’s death forced a reckoning about racial injustice and gave a global profile to the BLM movement that has emerged in recent years to protest the deaths of African Americans in police custody.

Athletes in much smaller numbers and with less frequency continued to take a knee or raise fists this year.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Black Lives Matter sports

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us