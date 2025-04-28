Blackett and McGuigan join England coaching group for summer tour

LONDON :Lee Blackett and Byron McGuigan will join Steve Borthwick’s England coaching team for the upcoming summer tour to Argentina and the United States, the Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Blackett, currently the attack coach of Premiership leaders Bath, will step in to replace Richard Wigglesworth while he is on duty as an assistant coach with The British & Irish Lions in Australia. Former Scotland winger McGuigan, currently defence coach at Sale Sharks, will work alongside Joe El-Abd as assistant defence coach.

England, without an expected-to-be sizeable Lions contingent, face Argentina in La Plata on July 5 and in San Juan on July 12 and the United States in Washington on July 19.

At the conclusion of the tour, Blackett and McGuigan will return to their respective clubs.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"England have traditionally travelled to Argentina when the British & Irish Lions play," Borthwick said. "It is a summer series that has always provided a fantastic opportunity for Premiership coaches to work in the Test environment. I am delighted that we are able to do just that once again.

"Lee and Byron both have a mindset and approach to their coaching that very much align with how we want to continue to play.

"Lee has a proven track record of developing teams that play smart and effective attacking rugby. Byron brings an energy and strong understanding of the game that underpins an aggressive defence."