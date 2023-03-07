Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Blackpool fan dies after brawl following Burnley game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Blackpool fan dies after brawl following Burnley game

07 Mar 2023 04:40AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2023 05:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

English second-tier club Blackpool said they were 'deeply shocked' after a supporter died following a brawl in a pub after Saturday's game with Burnley.

The supporter, named as 55-year-old Tony Johnson, was found with serious head injuries outside a Blackpool seafront bar.

"Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning," a statement read on Monday.

Lancashire police said a 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and had since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until Jun 1.

"Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated. We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened," DCI Tracey McMurdo of Lancashire Police said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.