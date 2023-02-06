Blade, Milne get Ireland call for French Six Nations test

Ireland have added Caolin Blade and prop Michael Milne to their squad ahead of the crunch Six Nations clash with France in Dublin on Saturday, but flyhalf Johnny Sexton must complete his head injury assessment process before he can resume training.

Sexton took a blow to the head during Ireland’s comprehensive 34-10 victory over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and has not yet been cleared to face the French.

Blade and uncapped Milne are replacements for Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy respectively after the latter duo were late withdrawals against the Welsh due to hamstring injuries and are not being considered for this weekend.

Another prop, Tadhg Furlong remains out of contention as he works his way back from a calf problem, but better news for coach Andy Farrell is that hooker Ronan Kelleher is expected back in training this week.