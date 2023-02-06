Logo
Sport

Blade, Milne get Ireland call for French Six Nations test
Blade, Milne get Ireland call for French Six Nations test

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Ireland v United States - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - July 10, 2021 Ireland's Caelan Doris and Caolin Blade in action with United States' Mike Te'o Pool via REUTERS/Donall Farmer/File Photo

06 Feb 2023 11:15PM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 11:51PM)
Ireland have added Caolin Blade and prop Michael Milne to their squad ahead of the crunch Six Nations clash with France in Dublin on Saturday, but flyhalf Johnny Sexton must complete his head injury assessment process before he can resume training.

Sexton took a blow to the head during Ireland’s comprehensive 34-10 victory over Wales in Cardiff at the weekend and has not yet been cleared to face the French.

Blade and uncapped Milne are replacements for Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Healy respectively after the latter duo were late withdrawals against the Welsh due to hamstring injuries and are not being considered for this weekend.

Another prop, Tadhg Furlong remains out of contention as he works his way back from a calf problem, but better news for coach Andy Farrell is that hooker Ronan Kelleher is expected back in training this week.

Source: Reuters

