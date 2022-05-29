Blame game in France after 'chaotic' Champions League final

PARIS: Chaotic scenes at the French national stadium before and during Saturday (May 28) night's Champions League final were branded a national embarrassment, while French ministers blamed Liverpool fans for the trouble.

The final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the Stade de France without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

Television footage showed images of young men, who did not appear to be wearing the red Liverpool jerseys, jumping the gates of the stadium and running away. Other people outside, including children, were tear-gassed by riot police, a Reuters witness said.

Some riot police officers stormed into the stadium while others charged at people trying to knock down stadium gates.

European soccer's governing body UEFA blamed fake tickets for causing the issue and said it would review the events together with the French authorities and the French Football Federation, in a statement welcomed by the British ambassador in Paris, Menna Rawlings.

"We need to establish the facts," Rawlings tweeted, adding her "commiserations" to Liverpool after a "valiant performance" in their 1-0 defeat by Real.

France's interior and sports ministers squarely put the blame on "British" supporters.

"Thousands of British 'supporters', without any ticket or with fake ones have forced their way in and, at times, used violence again stadium staff," interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter, thanking French police.

"The attempts at intrusion and fraud by thousands of English supporters complicated the work of the stadium staff and police but will not tarnish this victory," sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera tweeted.