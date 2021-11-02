Logo
Blatter, Platini indicted by Swiss authorities over 2 million Swiss francs payment
Combination file photograph of FIFA President Sepp Blatter addressing a news conference at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 2, 2015 and UEFA President Michel Platini (R) attending the 65th FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/

02 Nov 2021 10:34PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 10:31PM)
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini have been indicted over unlawfully arranging a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (US$2.19 million), the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland said on Tuesday.

"The OAG accuses Joseph Blatter of fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document," the OAG said in a statement.

"Michel Platini is accused of fraud, in the alternative of participating in misappropriation, for in the further alternative of participating in criminal mismanagement, as an accomplice, as well as of forgery of a document."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

