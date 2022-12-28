Logo
Sport

Blind and Ajax agree to terminate contract
Blind and Ajax agree to terminate contract

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Round of 16 - Netherlands v United States - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 3, 2022 Netherlands' Daley Blind celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

28 Dec 2022 12:31AM (Updated: 28 Dec 2022 12:51AM)
Dutch defender Daley Blind will leave Ajax Amsterdam after agreeing to terminate his contract six months early, leaving the player as a free agent, the Eredivisie club said on Tuesday.

"I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with. Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the Arena where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters," Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar said.

Blind, 32, made his debut for Ajax in 2008 and, after a four-season stint in the Premier League with Manchester United, returned to Amsterdam in 2018 to win Dutch league titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

The 32-year-old won seven titles with Ajax, making 333 appearances, scoring 13 goals and contributing 21 assists.

Blind played for the Netherlands at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Reuters

