Blow for Algeria as key midfielder ruled out of Cup of Nations

RABAT, Dec ‌19 : Algeria have been dealt a blow to their Africa Cup of Nations hopes with the withdrawal of key midfielder Houssem Aouar on Friday.

He was injured in training ‌on Thursday, an Algerian football ‌federation statement said, and will be replaced for the tournament in Morocco by Himad Abdelli from French club Angers. No details of the injury were ‍given.

Aouar, who won a cap for France before switching his international allegiance to Algeria, played at the last Cup of ​Nations in the ‌Ivory Coast two years ago where Algeria were shock early casualties.

In ​Morocco, Algeria compete in Group E, starting against ⁠Sudan in Rabat ‌on Wednesday before playing Burkina ​Faso and Equatorial Guinea.

Abdelli was a surprise omission from Algeria’s initial 28-man ‍squad list announced last week. The 26-year-old ⁠is French-born but has won four caps ​for Algeria.

