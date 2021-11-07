Logo
Blow for Barca and Spain as Fati injured against Celta
Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati (right) limping off against Celta Vigo.

07 Nov 2021 01:15AM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 01:15AM)
BARCELONA: Ansu Fati suffered another injury on Saturday (Nov 6) as he was forced off during Barcelona's La Liga game against Celta Vigo, on the same day Xavi Hernandez was appointed coach.

Fati's injury will be a big concern for Xavi and also the Spanish national team after the 19-year-old appeared to clutch his left hamstring before falling to the ground.

He only returned in September from a serious knee injury, which kept him out for 10 months.

Fati's recovery has been a huge boost for Barcelona, with the youngster scoring four goals in eight appearances since coming back.

But the forward had to go off at the end of the first half at Balaidos, where he had already opened the scoring with a superb, bending shot into the corner.

His absence would be a blow for Barcelona, who face Benfica on November 23, a game that will be pivotal to their chances of reaching the Champions League knock-out stages.

But while Barca will hope to have Fati back for that match, he will almost certainly miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers over the upcoming international break.

Spain face Greece in Athens on Thursday before hosting Sweden in Seville three days later, as they bid to secure automatic qualification for the World Cup next year.

Source: AFP

