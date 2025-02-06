Blow for Wallabies as Schmidt decides on October exit

SYDNEY :Joe Schmidt will end his reign as Wallabies coach in October after this year's Rugby Championship, dashing Australian hopes that the highly-regarded New Zealander would stay on until the 2027 World Cup.

The former Ireland coach took over last year in the wake of Australia's disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign and got much-improved performances out of the Wallabies, prompting Rugby Australia to try and persuade him to extend his stay.

The 59-year-old's original contract was through until the end of the British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia in early August and he has agreed only to stay on until the conclusion of the annual southern hemisphere test championship.

"Rugby Australia will now commence a process to recruit the Wallabies' next head coach," Rugby Australia (RA) said in a statement on Thursday.

There is no obvious replacement for Schmidt with former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, now at English club Leicester Tigers, the only credible Australian candidate with extensive test experience.

Schmidt, who is widely considered one of the game's top coaches, had signed a short-term deal because of his desire to spend more time with his family in New Zealand and help look after his youngest son, who has severe epilepsy.

"Joe expressed to us that he was enjoying his work with the Wallabies while also making clear his need to spend more time at home with his family," said Peter Horne, RA's Director of High Performance.

Schmidt helped build Ireland into a powerhouse of the test game before working as an assistant with the All Blacks team that reached the final of the 2023 World Cup.

His Australia team last season showed far more coherence than they had under Eddie Jones in 2023 and scored a notable victory over England at Twickenham before running Ireland close in Dublin on their November tour.

"I am very much enjoying my time with Australian rugby," Schmidt said in a news release.

"The British and Irish Lions is our immediate focus but, with the Rugby Championship following so closely after the Lions Series, I understand the need for continuity heading into two away test matches against South Africa."

The Wallabies, world champions in 1991 and 1999, have endured a severe decline over the last decade and many in Australia were hoping Schmidt would continue his rebuild until the nation hosts the World Cup in 2027.

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett said in Sydney on Wednesday that Schmidt had already made great improvements in Australian rugby.

"As an All Black, I hope that he doesn't sign on," the twice World Player of the Year told reporters.

"But I know how good it will be for the Wallabies, for Australian rugby, if he does. He's a great man, a great coach."