Blue Bird returns to Welsh beach 100 years on from record run

LONDON :Pendine Sands, stretching for miles along the coast of south-west Wales, marks a motoring milestone on Monday with the return of a 'Blue Bird' car that captured the world's attention a century ago.

On July 21, 1925, Briton Malcolm Campbell became the first person to travel at more than 150 miles per hour on land when he accelerated the mighty 350 hp Sunbeam along the beach to 150.76 mph.

The car, with its 18 litre V12 Manitou aero engine, is now owned by the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu and will be fired up at Pendine in a static display without any run being scheduled.

Campbell's grandson Don Wales told Reuters the 1925 record triggered a mania for speed.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Everybody wanted to hear about who's got the land speed record and it was sparked, I think, by this record that my grandfather achieved," he said at a commemorative event in London, with the car on display outside.

"He was surprised himself by the amount of media attention he was getting from effectively increasing his own record by four miles an hour, but it was that magic mark of 150."

While modern sportscars can easily exceed 150mph, and do so on race tracks and Germany's autobahns, the speed was sensational at the time.

Campbell had hit 146.16 mph in September 1924 at the same location and in the same car. In 1935, by then knighted for his achievements, he became the first to exceed 300 mph on land at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah.

The record now stands at 763.035mph, set in 1997 by retired British Royal Air Force pilot Andy Green who thundered across Nevada's Black Rock desert to break the sound barrier on land for the first time with the jet-powered Thrust SSC.

The record has stood still this century, although a Bloodhound project is still seeking the funds to hit the 1,000mph mark with a jet engine and monopropellant rocket working together.

An Australian rocket-propelled 'Aussie Invader 5R' project also needs millions.

Wales, from a family of record-breakers and whose late uncle Donald died in 1967 at speed on Coniston Water in his Bluebird K7 boat, doubted anything would happen soon.

"You look at the problems that Thrust SSC had getting enough money to do the sound barrier, which again is a magic figure that captures the imagination," he said.

"A thousand miles an hour, yes it's a big figure, but it just doesn't seem to have the attraction at the moment."

Wales, whose records were set in a steam-powered vehicle and on a lawn mower, cited the space race and even the ever-increasing popularity of Formula One as possible reasons for waning interest.

"I don't think the appetite is there any more. At the moment there is no money in record-breaking," he said.

"The adage of 'if you want to make a small fortune from motorsport, start with a large one' is so true in record-breaking."