Blundell stands firm with half-century, New Zealand 238-8

:Tom Blundell scored a defiant half-century and frustrated England for an entire session as New Zealand reached 238 for eight at the dinner break on day two of the first pink ball test on Friday.

Blundell was 80 not out with captain Tim Southee on three, and England's first innings lead trimmed to 87 runs.

England grabbed three wickets in the session but New Zealand's batsmen were guilty of poor shot selection on a glorious afternoon at Bay Oval.

The hosts resumed on 138 for five after tea, with Conway and Blundell having dragged them back into the game after two wickets fell in the first session.

Stokes inserted himself straight into the attack for the first time in the match, seemingly intent on knocking the batters' blocks off.

Though occasionally grimacing with apparent knee pain after his run-through, Stokes's short-pitched assault paid off in his third over when Conway bunted a half-hearted pull shot straight to Ollie Pope to be out for 77.

It was a poor stroke, but new batsman Michael Bracewell (7) managed an even worse one when he charged Jack Leach and hit straight to Stokes at mid-on, three balls after the England skipper had sent a ball crashing into his helmet.

Blundell valued his wicket higher and was soon celebrating his 10th half-century with a single down to fine leg.

England allowed the game to drift as Scott Kuggeleijn joined Blundell in the middle but Ollie Robinson broke their 53-run partnership by bowling the tail-ender with a superb delivery in the final overs before the break.

New Zealand had started the day at 37 for three in reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine, having had a torrid night on day one as the pink ball swung under the lights.

Nightwatchman Neil Wagner rode his luck to reach 27 in a 51-run partnership with Conway before Broad deceived him with a fuller ball which he spooned harmlessly to Robinson.

Daryl Mitchell survived only 10 scoreless balls before throwing his wicket away for a duck when he declined to offer a shot against a Robinson delivery which rapped him on the front pad.