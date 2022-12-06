Asian badminton stars dominate year-end awards

SINGAPORE: While Loh Kean Yew did not end up becoming the first Singaporean to win the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Male Player of the Year award on Monday (Dec 5), it was still a bumper night for Asia's badminton stars as they were rewarded for their stellar seasons.

Akane Yamaguchi took home her maiden BWF Female Player of the Year award, after the Japanese won back-to-back World Championships titles within the eligibility period of Nov 1, 2021 to Oct 31, 2022.

The women's world No. 1 also clinched this year's All England Open and Japan Open among her other highlights.

“It’s the first time receiving this award and I feel really honoured and happy,” Yamaguchi told the BWF website.