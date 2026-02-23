Logo
Logo

Sport

Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash

Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Bobsleigh - 4-man Heat 2 - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 21, 2026. Jakob Mandlbauer of Austria is carried on a stretcher after crashing during Heat 2 with Daniel Bertschler of Austria, Sebastian Mitterer of Austria, Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi of Austria. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Bobsleigh - 4-man Heat 2 - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 21, 2026. Jakob Mandlbauer of Austria is carried on a stretcher after crashing during Heat 2 with Daniel Bertschler of Austria, Sebastian Mitterer of Austria, Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi of Austria. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Bobsleigh - 4-man Heat 2 - Cortina Sliding Centre, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy - February 21, 2026. Jakob Mandlbauer of Austria, Daniel Bertschler of Austria, Sebastian Mitterer of Austria, Daiyehan Nichols-Bardi of Austria crash during Bobsleigh - 4-man Heat 2 REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
23 Feb 2026 03:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 22 : Austrian pilot Jakob Mandlbauer avoided serious injury in a dramatic crash in the Four-Man bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics, the Austrian Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

The race suffered several delays after three crashes on Saturday, with the most spectacular being Mandlbauer's sled flipping upside down. His other three teammates walked away from the crash.

The 27-year-old underwent a comprehensive initial examination at the Codivilla Hospital after his crash in Cortina and was transferred to Treviso Hospital for further monitoring of an intervertebral disc problem.

"Jakob Mandlbauer was transferred by air ambulance from Treviso to Salzburg on Sunday afternoon and taken to the accident hospital there," the Austrian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"Prior to this, extensive pressure tests on his arms and legs were carried out, along with pain therapy."

Despite wearing a neck brace since the crash, the Austrian has already managed to stand up on his own again and remains upbeat about his care.

"I was and still am receiving excellent care," Mandlbauer said.

The bobsledder is scheduled to be examined by a spinal specialist in Salzburg on Monday as doctors continue their cautious approach to his recovery.

"Then hopefully I'll be able to go home soon," he added.

(Writing by Rohith Nair in BengaluruEditing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement