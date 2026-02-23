Bobsleigh-Austria's Mandlbauer avoids serious injury after horror crash

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 22 : Austrian pilot Jakob Mandlbauer avoided serious injury in a dramatic crash in the Four-Man bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics, the Austrian Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

The race suffered several delays after three crashes on Saturday, with the most spectacular being Mandlbauer's sled flipping upside down. His other three teammates walked away from the crash.

The 27-year-old underwent a comprehensive initial examination at the Codivilla Hospital after his crash in Cortina and was transferred to Treviso Hospital for further monitoring of an intervertebral disc problem.

"Jakob Mandlbauer was transferred by air ambulance from Treviso to Salzburg on Sunday afternoon and taken to the accident hospital there," the Austrian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Prior to this, extensive pressure tests on his arms and legs were carried out, along with pain therapy."

Despite wearing a neck brace since the crash, the Austrian has already managed to stand up on his own again and remains upbeat about his care.

"I was and still am receiving excellent care," Mandlbauer said.

The bobsledder is scheduled to be examined by a spinal specialist in Salzburg on Monday as doctors continue their cautious approach to his recovery.

"Then hopefully I'll be able to go home soon," he added.

(Writing by Rohith Nair in BengaluruEditing by Toby Davis)