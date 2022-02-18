Logo
Bobsleigh-Ukrainian Hunko tests positive for banned drug - ITA
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian bobsledder, Lidiia Hunko, poses next to her luggage at Boryspil International Airport, in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, in this picture obtained from social media that was uploaded on January 29, 2022. INSTAGRAM/ICE_BOLIDA/via REUTERS/Files

18 Feb 2022 10:20AM (Updated: 18 Feb 2022 10:20AM)
BEIJING : Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing 2022 Olympics Games, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Friday.

Hunko, who finished 20th in the women's monobob, is the second athlete to test positive during the Games.

The ITA said she tested positive on Feb. 14 in Yanqing where the competition took place and she has been suspended provisionally.

"The athlete also has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample," the ITA, in charge of doping tests during the Olympics, said.

Her team could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Iranian Alpine skier Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki is the only other doping case during the Games that end on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

